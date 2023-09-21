//Valdosta releases Hurricane Idalia substantial damage public notice

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta releases a public notice on the substantial damage done by Hurricane Idalia.

Release:

Our community had significant damage from Hurricane Idalia. If your property structure(s) was (were) damaged, you may be required to bring the structure(s) into full compliance with Valdosta’s Flood Damage Prevention Ordinance depending upon the extent of the repairs if that property is within the Special Flood Hazard Area.

If the City determines that repairs needed on your property qualify as Substantial Improvement, you will receive another letter – a Substantial Damage Determination Letter. Additional information will be provided in those letters. No immediate action is required in response to this NOTICE.

The term Substantial improvement (SI) means any reconstruction, rehabilitation, addition, or other improvement of a structure, the cost of which equals or exceeds 50 percent of the market value of the structure prior to the improvement. This term includes structures that have incurred “substantial damage,” regardless of the actual repair work performed. The term Substantial damage (SD) means damage of any origin sustained by a structure whereby the cost of restoring the structure to its before-damaged condition would equal or exceed 50 percent of the market value of the structure before the damage occurred. Work on structures that are determined to be substantially damaged is considered to be substantial improvement, regardless of the actual repair work performed.

We realize that citizens will have questions about recovery and the process of obtaining inspections and permits. Please note the following: