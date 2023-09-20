//Valdosta natives named to KSU President’s, Dean’s Lists

VALDOSTA – Kennesaw State congratulates Valdosta natives for making the Summer 2023 President’s and Dean’s Lists.
Release:
Zandayja Rollins of Valdosta has been named to Kennesaw State University’s Summer 2023 Dean’s List in recognition of academic achievement.
Majoring in Psychology, Rollins is among the 982 students named to the Summer 2023 Dean’s List. To qualify, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher and complete a minimum of nine credit hours.
Kennesaw State University has named 971 students to the President’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Summer 2023 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Students from your area earning President’s List honors are:
Keilah Vaughan of Valdosta, majoring in Exercise Science
Alexis Brinkley of Valdosta, majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest