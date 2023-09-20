//Valdosta natives named to KSU President’s, Dean’s Lists

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Kennesaw State congratulates Valdosta natives for making the Summer 2023 President’s and Dean’s Lists.

Release:

Zandayja Rollins of Valdosta has been named to Kennesaw State University’s Summer 2023 Dean’s List in recognition of academic achievement.

Majoring in Psychology, Rollins is among the 982 students named to the Summer 2023 Dean’s List. To qualify, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher and complete a minimum of nine credit hours.