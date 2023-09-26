//Valdosta native named to University Singers

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta resident was recently named to the largest choral organization the Bob Jones University’s University Singers.

Zoey Mindziak has been named to Bob Jones University’s University Singers, BJU’s largest choral organization. Mindziak, a resident of Valdosta, is a Freshman majoring in Biblical Counseling.

All students at BJU are welcome to audition for choirs and are placed in a choral group according to their classification and abilities. Singers are re-auditioned periodically to determine proper placement.

The choral program at BJU is a developmental program comprised of seven graded choirs. Performances include concerts of standard choral literature, sacred service music, and the annual opera and oratorio performances. Each participant will have the opportunity to learn to use music for the service of God and to reach their individual technical and artistic choral potential within a program that strives for the highest level of musical excellence.

Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.

BJU offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, health professions, and business.

BJU has over 3,000 students from nearly every state and more than 40 countries. We are committed to the truth of Scripture and to pursuing excellence in all we do.