//Valdosta-Lowndes NCNW Bethune Leadership applications available

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section of the NCNW announces applications are available for the 2023 Bethune Leadership.

The Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc. is proud to announce its 9th Annual Bethune Leadership Banquet, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 14th at 6 pm. This year’s event promises to be a night of celebration and inspiration, as the organization honors female leaders in high school, college, and the community.

Nominations are now open, and churches, organizations, individuals, and nonprofits are encouraged to submit the names of any outstanding female leaders they know. We believe in recognizing and celebrating the achievements of those who have made significant contributions to their communities and society as a whole.

The highlight of the evening will be a keynote speech by Primary Candidate for Georgia Agriculture Commissioner, Nakita Hemingway. She is a dynamic speaker and a true inspiration for women everywhere. Her speech is sure to captivate the audience and leave them feeling motivated and empowered.

We look forward to hosting this special event and celebrating the achievements of female leaders in our community. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to be a part of something truly special. Get your tickets now and join us on October 14th at Valdosta State University. Nominations are accessible at: https://tinyurl.com/23NCNWbethune. To purchase tickets contact ncnwofvaldosta@gmail.com, 850-601-5011, or online at: https://tinyurl.com/NCNWtickets23.