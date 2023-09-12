//United2Prevent to host 5k run to raise awareness for suicide

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – United2Prevent will host a 5k run and walk to prevent suicide at Unity Park Amphitheater in downtown Valdosta.

TO ALL SUICIDE SURVIVORS; THOSE WHO HAVE LOST LOVED ONES TO SUICIDE

Suicide almost always raises agonizing questions among family members and friends left behind. “What did I miss? “ What could I have done?” The answers are “NOTHING” and “NOTHING”.

Unfortunately many suicides happen “out of the blue”. Suicide without warning is not uncommon. Some people talk about wanting or planning to kill themselves or give other hints, but others do not. Some people who take their own lives, have an identifiable mental health problem like depression or addiction, but others do not. The decision to die by suicide might be made just minutes or hours before that act. What prompts a person to take his or her own life, in a moment, is unknown, as experts never get to speak with them.

A person is the only one who can 100 % prevent his/her suicide. The idea of others preventing suicide is a possibility for which to strive.

United2Prevent is a suicide prevention and awareness nonprofit organization founded in 2021 when there was a sharp increase in suicides in our local community. The board comprises community members, some of whom have lost loved ones to suicide. They understand the persisting pain that this loss brings.

The mission of United2Prevent is to help reduce the stigma surrounding mental health challenges by increasing our community’s awareness, understanding and knowledge of suicide, so that people contemplating taking their own lives can be helped before they choose it as the solution to their suffering.

Suicide is a permanent solution to what is a likely a temporary and solvable problem. Those contemplating suicide need to know that they are not alone, and that help and solutions to their problems are available.

Please join United2Prevent as we run and walk to prevent suicide on Saturday, September 23rd, Unity Park Amphitheater; downtown Valdosta. Registration starts at 7:00 am, the 5K kicks off at 8:00 am and will be followed by a 1 mile fun run. The cost is $25 and there will be food trucks, live music and fun family entertainment.