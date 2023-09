Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The 8th Annual Taste of Georgia event will be postponed until early November due to recovery from Hurricane Idalia.

Release:

As Valdosta and our surrounding area recovers from Hurricane Idalia, we have decided to postpone the 8th Annual Taste of Georgia event until early November. All of the organizations involved continue to focus on supporting the community in the aftermath of the storm and we look forward to sharing details on the new event date in the future.