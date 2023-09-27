//Sign up available for Winnersville Trivia Night

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Sign up is now available for the third annual Battle of the Brains Trivia Night which will take place during Winnersville Week.

Get ready for the third annual Battle of the Brains Trivia Night, all for a fantastic cause! Join us as we support the Lowndes Education Improvement Foundation and Valdosta City Schools Foundation, Inc. during Winnersville Week. Let’s test our knowledge, have a blast, and contribute to an incredible community initiative! Mark your calendars and gather your smartest friends! #BattleoftheBrains #WinnersvilleClassic #OneCommunity

We have gone digital for sponsorship https://bit.ly/23BotbSponsor and team registration https://bit.ly/23BotbTeam !

You also have three easy ways to pay:

1. Venmo (@VCSFoundation),

2. Credit Card via Square with Service Charge (Team https://square.link/u/VyhqAoIp , Useless Knowledge https://square.link/u/ee7J1e08 , Brainiac https://square.link/u/C6hyzj6U )

3. Drop a check off at VCS or LCS