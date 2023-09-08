//Lowndes County Schools to host a food distribution event

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Schools will host a food distribution event for the families of LCS students to help with the hurricane recovery.

Release:

Lowndes County Schools is hosting a food distribution event on Saturday, September 9th, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Lowndes Middle School, 2379 Copeland Road. Pre-packaged boxes of kid-friendly food will be available for families of students who attend ANY Lowndes County School while supplies last. We encourage our community to take advantage of this opportunity to help replenish your family’s food supply after Hurricane Idalia.

Second Harvest of South Georgia has kindly donated the food items. The Lownes County School system is grateful to be a part of a community that comes together to support one another in times of need, reminding us that we are truly OneLowndes.