//Lowndes Commissioner appointed to national position

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes Commissioner Joyce Evans was appointed as a member of the NACo’s Justice and Public Safety Policy Steering Committee.

National Association of Counties (NACo) President Mary Jo McGuire appointed Lowndes County, Georgia Commissioner Joyce Evans to a one-year term as a member of NACo’s Justice and Public Safety Policy Steering Committee.

McGuire, a commissioner in Ramsey County, Minn., issued appointments shortly after being sworn in as NACo’s president on July 24, at the conclusion of NACo’s annual conference, the nation’s largest convening of county leaders.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to serve on NACo’s Justice and Public Safety Policy Steering Committee, said Commissioner Joyce Evans. “I am proud to represent Lowndes County, Georgia, on a national level and look forward to sharing insight about the great work Lowndes County is doing so that we can help other counties throughout the nation.”

Active in NACo for several years, Evans has served on the Justice and Public Safety Policy Steering Committee since 2021.

The Justice and Public Safety Policy Steering Committee is responsible for all matters pertaining to criminal justice and public safety systems, including ​criminal justice planning, law enforcement, courts, corrections, homeland security, community crime prevention, juvenile justice and delinquency prevention, emergency management, fire prevention and control, and civil disturbances.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

For more information about NACo’s Justice and Public Safety Committee, click here.