//Living Bridge Ministry invites public to benefit event

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Living Bridge Ministry invites the community to a benefit fundraiser that will feature an Amazing Scaventure event.

Release:

The Amazing Scaventure is an amazingly fun fundraiser that benefits Living Bridges Ministry. The event will take place at Five Points Shopping Center Lot on Saturday, September 23, 2023 with the rally time starting at 8:30am. Early bird registration for teams of 4 costs just $60. Cash and prizes will be awarded to the first, second, and third places. See flyer for complete details. Register at www.livingbridgesministry.org/scaventure