//Humana supports Valdosta mothers with $750K grant

VALDOSTA – Volunteers of America will be presented with a $750K Humana grant as an investment in the Family-Focused Recovery in Valdosta.
Release:
Humana will present Volunteers of America (VOA) with a $750K check to commemorate a new investment in Family-Focused Recovery (FFR) in the Valdosta area.
WHAT: Volunteers of America (VOA) Southeast will be the recipient of a $750K investment from Humana and the Humana Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Humana Inc., during a check presentation on Tuesday, Sept. 19. This significant gift will enable the organization to further develop its pioneering Family Focused Recovery (FFR) Substance Use Disorder (SUD) services to mothers and their families in the greater Valdosta area.
WHO: Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson, VOA Southeast President and CEO Robert Rogers, Humana VP Jana Thomas, and Baby LUV Executive Director Tiffany Crowell
WHERE: Valdosta City Hall, City Council Chambers, 216 East Central Ave., Valdosta, GA 31601
WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at 11 a.m. ET
WHY: Humana’s investment in this program will help VOA Southeast enhance and sustainably expand the reach of its FFR services, ensuring that mothers and children in underserved areas in Georgia gain access to treatment. The FFR SUD program includes medical care, addiction therapy, behavioral health services, and comprehensive family support.