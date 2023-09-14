//GSU names Valdosta natives to President’s List

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia State University congratulates Valdosta natives for earning a place on the President’s List for the Summer Semester.

To be eligible for the President’s List the summer semester at Georgia State University, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of six semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

Students from your coverage area include:

Maitri Patel of Valdosta (31605)

Meshiyel Washington of Valdosta (31601)

