//Georgia Grown highlights cotton at GA National Fair

Share with friends

TIFTON – Georgia Grown will give visitors the opportunity to explore the evolution of cotton from Seed To Shirt at the state fair.

Release:

The Georgia National Fair is one month away! Every year, over 500,000 visitors experience Georgia agriculture when they visit the Georgia National Fair. This October, when they step through the doors of the Georgia Grown building at the Fair, visitors will have the opportunity to explore a reimagined space in the center of the building featuring one of Georgia’s top commodities – cotton. Through a partnership with Georgia’s Rural Center, the Georgia Department of Agriculture, Georgia Grown, and Magnolia Loom, cotton is being put in the spotlight. Each year, the Georgia Department of Agriculture and Georgia Grown set out to enhance its signature building. This year, cotton is taking a front seat as it ranks No. 1 in production value among forage and row crops in Georgia. With over $74 billion in economic impact every year, agribusiness is Georgia’s leading industry. However, due to decreased processing facilities and factories within Georgia, most of its raw commodities leave the state and/or country to be turned into a finished product. Where cotton is concerned, what were thriving textile communities in rural areas are now communities with little economic power and full of empty buildings because these towns saw the industry move the majority of its production overseas. Georgia’s Rural Center was created in 2018 to address issues such as this by building healthy, vibrant rural Georgia communities through collaborative partnerships. Georgia’s Rural Center works to rediscover all that is unique and extraordinary in the state’s less populated areas. Additionally, the Center reminds all Georgians of the vital role that rural people and places play in statewide success. Partnering with companies like Magnolia Loom allows the Center to connect the entrepreneurial spirit of a rural business owner like Zeke Chapman with entities such as the Georgia Department of Agriculture and Georgia Grown. This collaboration of a small, rural business and state agencies facilitates the development of ideas that will, in turn, elevate industry: in this case…agriculture, cotton, and manufacturing. “Georgia farmers and the communities in which they live will benefit greatly from the creation of businesses that add value to Georgia Grown cotton and put more profit in the farmer’s pocket. At the same time, this will create much-needed jobs and enhance economic activity in rural Georgia,” stated Dr. David Bridges, Director of Georgia’s Rural Center. Today, Magnolia Loom, a brand built to create 100% American-made garments, is working to bring as much of the production process back to Georgia as possible. The brand’s seed-to-shirt approach means that Georgia-grown cotton never leaves the southern United States to be made into the finished product that you wear. Owner Zeke Chapman states, “Magnolia Loom originally began as a vision to use as much of our state’s agricultural and industrial resources as possible. Now, because of challenges in the manufacturing chain, we are creatively working to combat any roadblocks for the purpose of maintaining the original vision for our business – to provide a 100% cotton garment that never leaves the United States in the production process. Ultimately, we hope for that vision to be a 100% Georgia-made product in the future.” The Seed to Shirt Experience in the Georgia Grown Building at the Georgia National Fair will take visitors on a tour of cotton. The space is divided into two parts. First, explore the growth cycle of the cotton plant, learn about harvest and technological advancements of the crop, and interact with Georgia cotton farmers. Next, venture through the door to experience the production manufacturing process once cotton is ginned – from spinning to knitting, fabric finishing to sewing, shirt dyeing to printing. Learn how Magnolia Loom is capitalizing on the resources offered in the rural Southeast, keeping its entire production process in the United States. Through this encounter, visitors will gain an understanding and appreciation of the process of producing 100% cotton garments. Additionally, the booth will highlight skilled labor opportunities in Georgia with live sewing of t-shirts on display, the environmentally sound processes that are practiced in the United States to create cotton garments, and the impact that 100% Georgia-grown and manufactured products would have on the state’s economy. “Georgia Grown and the Georgia Department of Agriculture are proud to partner with Magnolia Loom and Georgia’s Rural Center to bring a unique seed-to-shirt experience to this year’s Georgia National Fair,” said Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper. “Georgia’s farmers are the best in the world, but the lack of processing facilities in our state often leads to Georgia crops being processed elsewhere, resulting in a smaller share of the retail dollar making it back to the family farm. We’re working to change that so more goods can be produced from start to finish in our state, and we’re excited about Magnolia Loom’s commitment to accomplishing that goal.” Visit the Georgia Grown Building at the Georgia National Fair October 5-15, 2023, to engage in the Seed to Shirt Experience. Take home a Georgia Grown and Sewn t-shirt to remember your trip. Georgia’s Rural Center, the Georgia Department of Agriculture, Georgia Grown, and Magnolia Loom invite you to explore COTTON!