//Following survey, Lowndes students set to return Wednesday

LOWNDES CO. – Following a local survey, Lowndes County Schools Interim Superintendent calls for staff to return on Tuesday, with students following on Wednesday.

Viking Family,

Interim Superintendent Sandra Wilcher has sent the following call to all families regarding school reopening:

Good evening Viking Family, This is Sandra Wilcher, Lowndes County Schools Interim Superintendent. As of 5:30 pm, we have received 3,400 responses to our survey, representing 5,520 of our students and 794 staff members. The results make it abundantly clear some of our families remain without access to power, water, and adequate living spaces. Some of the roads remain impassable by buses. With this in mind, we will not have school on Tuesday but will ask our staff to report to work when it is within reason. This will allow us to assess any additional damages in our classrooms and schools while affording us the chance to prepare for students to return. We look forward to seeing our students on Wednesday.

As I have visited our schools, I have been reminded what brings the halls to life is each of you, and remain thankful any damage that occurred to our schools was minimal and something we could address quickly.

EMA Lowndes and the Lowndes County Schools social media pages will continue sharing available resources. As a OneLowndes family, we will do everything we can to support one another in the days ahead. We are Viking Strong!

Sandra Wilcher

Interim Superintendent