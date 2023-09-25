//Ellianos celebrates National Coffee Day with free coffee

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – In honor of National Coffee Day Ellianos Coffee will offer a medium-sized hot or iced coffee to every customer in appreciation.

Release:

Attention, coffee lovers! Mark your calendars! National Coffee Day is fast approaching, and Ellianos Coffee is excited to announce a special treat for all its cherished customers. On September 29, 2023, Ellianos Coffee will offer a complimentary medium-sized hot or iced coffee to every customer as a heartfelt token of appreciation.

At Ellianos Coffee, they truly understand the magic a perfect cup of coffee can bring to one’s day. Whether your preference is the comforting warmth of a steaming brew or the refreshing coolness of an iced coffee, Ellianos has you covered. This National Coffee Day, join them in celebrating the joy of coffee and enjoy your favorite coffee creation, courtesy of Ellianos.

How to Claim a Free Medium Coffee:

Customers can visit their nearest Ellianos Coffee store on September 29, 2023. Go through the drive-thru and inform the friendly baristas of your desire to partake in the National Coffee Day celebration. Choose between a medium hot or iced coffee – the choice is entirely yours! Savor your coffee, prepared with care and passion.



Finding the Nearest Ellianos Coffee Store:

To make it even more convenient for customers to enjoy this generous offer, Ellianos Coffee has provided a store locator at ellianos.com/locations. You can quickly identify the closest Ellianos Coffee store near you by entering your zip code. While this promotion is available at most locations, confirming with your specific store is advisable.

Ellianos Coffee can’t wait to share the coffee love on National Coffee Day. It’s a day to revel in simple pleasures, like a perfectly brewed cup of Ellianos Coffee.

The popular specialty coffee brand offers several menu items, including espresso drinks, latte freezers, drip coffee, and more. For non-coffee drinkers, they also serve smoothies, teas, various flavored energy drink offerings called Ellianos Edge, and more. They also serve food items such as hearty breakfast grit bowls, breakfast sandwiches, bagels, cookies, brownies, and chicken salad croissants.

Ellianos has seen sustained franchise growth, expanding its footprint in Florida and Georgia and offering territories in several other states. Ellianos is currently seeking franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.



About Ellianos Coffee

Ellianos Coffee was founded in 2002 by entrepreneurs Scott and Pam Stewart with the mission to serve Italian Quality at America’s Pace®. In its over 20-year history, Ellianos has grown to 40 stores and has over 150 more in some stage of development. In 2023, the Franchise Business Review (FBR) named Ellianos a Top Franchise and also named Ellianos a 2022 Top Food Franchise. In its 2023 Franchise 500® list, Entrepreneur magazine recognized Ellianos among the nation’s top franchises. To learn more about Ellianos Coffee franchising opportunities, please visit www.ellianos.com/franchising/.