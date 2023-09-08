//City of Valdosta releases yard debris instructions

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is notifying the community of what to do with yard debris from the impact of Hurricane Idalia.

Release:

‼️Yard Debris Instructions‼️

🟢 Cut tree trunks 6 feet in length

🟢 Separate large trunks from branches and limbs

🟢 Place debris curbside for pickup

🟢 When placing at the curbside, please ensure not to cover fire hydrants or sewer and stormwater manholes for accessibility by our staff and the safety of our

community.

We appreciate your cooperation and patience! Thank you!