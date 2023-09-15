//City of Valdosta asks residents to obtain permits before hurricane repairs

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is informing residents to obtain a permit before starting repairs due to the hurricane.

Attention Valdosta homeowners! If your home was affected by the recent hurricane and you need repairs, make sure to obtain a permit before starting any construction. This will help ensure that the repairs are done correctly and safely.

Additionally, when looking for contractors to hire, only do business with those who have a City of Valdosta business license. This license indicates that the contractor has met certain requirements and has been approved to do business in our city.

Protect yourself and your home by following these guidelines. Stay safe and stay informed!