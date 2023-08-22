//VSU offers senior residents 80 opportunities to learn

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University offers senior residents the opportunity to learn something new during the Fall Semester.

Release:

Learning in Retirement is excited to kick off another action-packed season of meeting the educational, physical, intellectual, and social needs of Valdosta State University’s South Georgia and North Florida friends and neighbors.

A member-led and VSU-sponsored organization, Learning in Retirement offers area residents 50 years of age and older more than 80 opportunities to learn something new during Fall Semester 2023. The program lineup features special events, excursions and tours, topics that are simply “good to know,” and classes in the areas of health and fitness, computers and technology, fine arts, literature, leisure, crafts, history, social studies, and science.

The Fall Learning in Retirement season begins Monday, Sept. 11, and continues through mid-December. The group will host a pre-season luncheon for returning and prospective members from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The cost for this catered event is $14 per person; the deadline to reserve a seat at the table is noon Thursday, Aug. 24.

Founded in January 1996, Learning in Retirement provides a unique opportunity for cultural growth, lifelong learning, and recreation. The program offerings and curriculum are chosen, designed, and often led by the members, encouraging peer learning and active member participation.

Learning in Retirement capitalizes on the strengths and experiences of older adults, empowering them to continue learning, expand their horizons, and enhance their personal development.

Membership costs $75 per person per semester — fall and spring —and allows members to participate in as many Learning in Retirement classes and activities as their schedules can accommodate. Yearly memberships are available for $135, when purchased in the fall. A few special activities require an additional fee, which is noted in advance.

New members are always welcome.

The Office of Professional and Community Education (PACE) at VSU relocated over the summer and now hosts Learning in Retirement at the University Center Entrance 1, 1215 North Patterson Street.

VSU PACE is committed to enhancing the quality of life in the region by providing educational, artistic, cultural, technological, and economic development activities and programs. It works to develop and present programs and activities for professional and personal enrichment of community persons of all ages.

Call (229) 245-6484 or email pace@valdosta.edu to learn more.

On the Web:

https://www.valdosta.edu/pace/programs/lir/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/177509944265/