//VPD responds to recreational vehicle fire

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department recently responded to a recreational vehicle fire to was started by an electrical shoreline.

Release:

On Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at approximately 05:49 A.M., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 1612 Charter Oaks. The first fire unit arrived within 5 minutes to find a recreational vehicle (RV) heavily involved in fire. The fire was also threatening a nearby vehicle and residence. Fire personnel quickly mitigated the threat to prevent further damage to the exposed properties. No injuries were reported.

Valdosta Police Department and SGMC EMS assisted on scene.

An electrical shoreline was plugged into the RV and believed to be a contributing factor to the cause.