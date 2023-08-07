//Vikings update 2023 football season schedule
Local NewsAugust 7, 2023

Vikings update 2023 football season schedule

LOWNDES COUNTY – The Lowndes County Vikings recently updated the 2023 football season schedule due to a scheduling conflict.

Due to a scheduling conflict, the Lowndes Vikings have updated their 2023 football schedule.  The September 1st game against West Broward High School out of Pembroke Pines, FL has been lost. 

Lowndes has replaced the Bobcats with Rock Creek Christian Academy Eagles.   

The Eagles, from Upper Marlboro, Maryland were 6-3 in 2022 and finished as the 11th ranked school in the Washington DC Metro Area per Max Preps.

The date of the game will be September 8, and our Vikings will now have an open date on September 1.   For season ticket holders, they will now use their September 1 – West Broward ticket for the September 8 – Rock Creek game.   

2023 LOWNDES VIKINGS VARSITY FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
DATEOPPONENTSITETIMEEVENT
Friday August 4Intra-squad/Meet Vikes/MS/L’il Vikes/Band/Cheer
Friday August 11TiftHome7:00Pre-Season
Saturday August 19Christ School NCat Colquitt4:00Kickoff Challenge
Friday August 25Gadsden Co FLHome8:00 
Friday September 1OPEN   
Friday September 8Rock Creek MDHome8:008th Band Night
Friday September 15East CowetaHome8:00Senior Night/Military/Baseball
Friday September 22GraysonAway7:30 
Friday September 29OPEN   
Friday October 6ValdostaAway8:00Region
Friday October 13Dunbar-Ft Meyers FLHome8:00Homecoming
Friday October 20ColquittHome7:30Region
Friday October 27Richmond HillAway8:00Region
Friday November 3CamdenHome7:30Region
