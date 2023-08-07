//Vikings update 2023 football season schedule

Share with friends

LOWNDES COUNTY – The Lowndes County Vikings recently updated the 2023 football season schedule due to a scheduling conflict.

Release:

Due to a scheduling conflict, the Lowndes Vikings have updated their 2023 football schedule. The September 1st game against West Broward High School out of Pembroke Pines, FL has been lost.

Lowndes has replaced the Bobcats with Rock Creek Christian Academy Eagles.

The Eagles, from Upper Marlboro, Maryland were 6-3 in 2022 and finished as the 11th ranked school in the Washington DC Metro Area per Max Preps.

The date of the game will be September 8, and our Vikings will now have an open date on September 1. For season ticket holders, they will now use their September 1 – West Broward ticket for the September 8 – Rock Creek game.