//Vikings take on Gadsden County after winning season opener

LOWNDES CO. – After an opening season victory the Vikings return to Martin Stadium to host Gadsden County this week on Joe Wilson Field.

After an opening season victory in the Georgia-Carolina Challenge, our Vikings return this week to the friendly confines of Martin Stadium when they host Gadsden County from Havana Florida. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm on Joe Wilson Field.

Tickets for this game are on sale. Reserved seats are $10 each when purchased in advance. All ticket at the gate are $12 each. In keeping with GHSA policies, all fans, except babies in arms, must have a ticket.

Viking season tickets are also still on sale. Season ticket packages include the six (6) regular season home games. These are reserve seats packages and seats are available on both sides of the stadium. Season ticket packages can be purchased from the athletic ticket office.

In keeping with system policies please remember that K-8 students must be accompanied by a parent/guardian to enter the stadium and that loitering in open areas at the stadium is not permitted. K-12 students are expected to remain with their parent/guardians in their seating area.

Tickets are available for purchase from the Viking Athletic Ticket Office. Ticket office hours are Monday – Thursday 12:30 pm until 4:30 pm and Friday 9:00 am until 1:00 pm. The ticket office is located in the Board of Education building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash.

The Viking Touchdown Club will meet Monday, August 21, beginning at 6:00 pm in the Meeting Rooms 1&2 in the Board of Education Building. Members can enter directly into the meeting rooms via the two single side doors facing the parking lot. Updates on all club activities will be given and your attendance and ideas are needed. There is especially a need for breakfast moms (or dads) to help with the feeding program. For more information on the Viking Feeding Program, call Ronnie @229-292-6208.

Martin Stadium does have a clear bag policy. Only clear bags are permitted to enter the stadium. Clear bags are available for purchase at the ticket office. They are $10 each with the Viking logo. Shirts with the COMPLETE logo, as well as others are also available for purchase.

The Viking Coaches Show, hosted by the Viking Voice, will be held Wednesday, August 23 at the Smokin’ Pig Restaurant on North Valdosta Road. The show will begin at 7:00 pm in the back room of the restaurant.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!