//Vikings, Packers kick-off regular season with Georgia-Carolina Challenge

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes Vikings will go head-to-head with Christ School in the White-Out The Mack game with White Compete shirts on sale now.

Release:

The Georgia-Carolina Challenge kicks off the regular season for high school football with two teams that will be going head-to-head in Moultrie, Georgia.

Lowndes High Vikings will go against Christ School in the White-Out The Mack game on Saturday, August 19th at Mack Tharpe Stadium with kickoff at 4pm. White Compete shirts are now on sale for $20 with additional shirts available for purchase at the Board of Education.

Colquitt County Packers will take on Dutch Fork, South Carolina on Saturday, August 19th at Mack Tharpe Stadium with kickoff at 7pm.