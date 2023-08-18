//Valdosta ‘Run to Prevent’ fun run to raise awareness on suicide epidemic

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The 2nd Annual Run to Prevent 5k and 1-mile fun run will take place on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Release:

United2Prevent presents the 2nd Annual Run to Prevent, a 5K and 1-mile fun run to raise awareness of the suicide epidemic in our community during National Suicide Prevention Month. Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the United States. In 2021, there were 1,676 suicide deaths in Georgia. In 2022, there were 49,449 suicide deaths in the United States 79% of those were males.

The 5k and 1-mile fun run will take place on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at Unity Park Amphitheater in Downtown Valdosta. Registration begins at 7 a.m. followed by the 5K from 8 to 9 a.m., and then the 1 mile fun run from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Awards will be presented immediately following the fun run.

The community can register to participate until the morning of the event. Registration for each run is $25 which includes a t-shirt when registered before September 1. After the run, stay for lunch and some family fun with food truck vendors onsite as well as 5th Day Farms!

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. All proceeds from Run to Prevent go to fund United2Prevent’s efforts to educate the community on suicide prevention and awareness. By choosing to sponsor or participate in Run to Prevent, you will become an important partner in the fight against suicide. This work is only possible with the help of caring individuals in the community. We are very thankful for their support.

For more information on sponsoring or participating in the run, please visit www.united2preventsuicide.org/run-to-prevent or contact us at united2prevent@gmail.com

About United2Prevent

United2Prevent’s mission is “to increase our community’s awareness, understanding, and knowledge of suicide so that people contemplating taking their own lives can be helped before they choose it as the solution to their suffering.” The non-profit has worked toward this goal since 2021 by getting out into the community and educating on suicide prevention and warning signs through activities such as Run to Prevent, tabling at events, and hosting former NFL player Tra Battle to speak on mental health and suicide awareness earlier this year.

United2Prevent has also placed window clings with suicide warning signs and the 988 Suicide Prevention Lifeline number on them in key areas in the Valdosta/Lowndes County community. Recently the board members of United2Prevent were certified as Question Persuade Refer (QPR) trainers. Those trained in QPR learn how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade, and refer someone to help. Their goal is to offer free QPR training to key groups in the community who could benefit from this type of training.

If you or a loved one are experiencing an emotional crisis, please know that you matter and that you are not alone. You can call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 24/7 for help.

www.united2preventsuicide.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/united2prevent

Instagram: @united2prevent

Source: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

https://www.cdc.gov/suicide/suicide-data-statistics.html