//Public invited to Wildcats send-off

VALDOSTA – You can show your support for the Valdosta Wildcats by joining them for the send-off this Wednesday as they are headed to Ohio.

Be part of an unforgettable send-off as we rally together to support our Valdosta Wildcats on their journey to Ohio! Mark your calendars for Wednesday, August 16, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Unity Park Amphitheatre, 301 East Central Avenue.

This spirited event, a proud collaboration between Valdosta, A City Without Limits and Valdosta City Schools, promises excitement and camaraderie. Witness the Middle and High School Wildcat Cheerleaders, Coaches, and Football Players, alongside the dynamic VHS Marchin’ Cats, as they come together for a memorable evening.

Bring the whole family to enjoy food trucks on-site, featuring Rico’s Tacos, Creole Soul, and Kona Ice – a fun evening for everyone awaits!

Join us in celebrating this momentous occasion with Mayor Scott Matheson, Superintendent Dr. Craig Lockhart, Interim Principal Dr. Alex Alvarez, and Coach Shelton Felton, among other distinguished guests.

Let’s send our Wildcats off in style and show them the immense pride and support of our community. Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of history! We’ll see you at the Unity Park Amphitheatre on August 16th.

Be there to cheer on our Wildcats as they embark on their journey to Ohio!