LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County is announcing that due to routine maintenance all payment portals will be unable to accept payments temporarily.

Due to routine maintenance, all payment portals will be unable to accept payments Friday, August 18, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

This includes all payment types: utilities, courts, etc.

Additionally, court civil information will be unavailable during this time.