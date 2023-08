Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Magistrate Court cases have been rescheduled due to inclement weather as a result of Hurricane Idalia.

According to the Lowndes County, GA Facebook page, all Magistrate Court of Lowndes County cases scheduled on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 have been moved to Thursday, August 31, 2023

For more information a link to the Lowndes County, GA Facebook post is available below.