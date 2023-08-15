//Lowndes Fire Rescue trains on landing zone operations

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Fire personnel from Lowndes County Fire Rescue, SGMC EMS, and Smith Northview personnel, trained on the landing zone and air medical operations.

On Wednesday, August 9, fire personnel from Lowndes County Fire Rescue, SGMC EMS, Smith Northview personnel, and Air Evac Lifeteam 142 participated in training on the landing zone and air medical operations, with the concentration being the SGMC Smith Northview Campus landing zone.

The instruction, provided by Air Evac Lifeteam 142 from Tifton, provided direction on landing zone dimensions, safe operations around a running aircraft, and appropriate response to an aircraft emergency. Students also participated in loading and unloading of a patient in a running aircraft. The training will help crews efficiently operate at the scene of an incident where rapid transport via medical helicopter is needed.

“This training will improve both department’s readiness in the event of a need to rapidly transport ill or injured individuals directly from the Smith Northview Campus,” stated Jeff Talley, Training Captain, Lowndes County Fire Rescue.

“Joint trainings such as this provide a method to reach multiple agencies while improving capability to assist citizens in their time of need,” said Molly Huffmaster, Flight Nurse with Air Evac.

Air Evac Lifeteam Base 142 is an air medical service with a unit based in Tifton, Georgia. The company operates more than 140 air medical bases across 15 states providing air ambulance services to communities in need of advanced emergency medical care and rapid transport.

