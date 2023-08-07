//Lowndes County man arrested for felony obstruction

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A Lowndes County man was arrested for felony obstruction by VPD for being combative with officers during a traffic stop.

Release:

Arrested: Domanie Chandon Roberts, African American male, 40 years of age, Lowndes County resident

On July 30, 2023, at approximately 10:13 pm., a Valdosta Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for defective equipment while in the 600 block of Vallotton Drive. When the officer made contact with the driver, later identified as Domaine Chandon Roberts, a 40-year-old male, Roberts immediately began to argue with the officer. When the officer asked Roberts for his driver’s license, which is required by law, Roberts would not provide it or identify himself. As the officer attempted to get Roberts to exit the vehicle, Roberts refused and began to kick at the officer while moving around inside the vehicle. Roberts kicked the officer in the hip, resulting in the officer ordering him out of the vehicle with his taser.

Once out of the vehicle, Roberts continued to verbally and physically resist the officer. Roberts clinched his fists and swung at the officer’s side. When a backup officer arrived, Roberts still continued to be non-cooperative by physically resisting. This resulted in the second officer being struck in her jaw.

Roberts was taken into custody and transported to Lowndes County Jail. He has been charged with:

Obstruction of an officer-felony;

Obstruction of an officer-misdemeanor; and

Two misdemeanor traffic offenses.

“If this offender would have just cooperated with our officer, he could have driven away with a traffic citation. Instead, he assaulted two officers and physically resisted arrest.

His actions escalated the situation that resulted in an arrest.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan