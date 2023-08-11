//Lowndes announces updated rezoning, variance application deadlines

Share with friends

LOWNDES COUNTY – The Lowndes County rezoning and variance application deadlines have been updated and announced.

As of July 1st 2023 changes to State Law (OCGA) triggered a minimum 30 day advertisement on agenda items considered by the Valdosta-Lowndes County Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBOA). Additional information about these changes may be found here – Georgia General Assembly – HB 1405 (ga.gov). Please note that these changes apply statewide and will affect other jurisdictions as well.

The new application deadlines for Lowndes County are as follows:

1. ZBOA Agenda Items i.e. variances, appeals, etc.

a. The 10th of the previous month e.g. an application turned in August 10th 2023 by 5:00 pm would be heard by the ZBOA October 3rd 2023.

b. Due to the changes in OCGA the new ZBOA Agenda Items deadline is already underway.

2. Lowndes County Board of Commissioner (LCBOC) Agenda Items i.e. rezonings, new telecommunication towers, etc.

a. The 1st of the month e.g. an application turned in September 1st 2023 by 5:00 pm would be heard by the Greater Lowndes Planning Commission on September 25th 2023 and then by the LCBOC on September 12th 2023.

b. The new LCBOC related agenda items deadline will take effect September 1st 2023.