//LCFR gives playground firetruck a makeover

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County Fire Rescue recently unveiled a newly made-over firetruck on the Clyattville Elementary School playground.

Release:

Lowndes County Fire Rescue unveiled a newly made-over firetruck on the playground at Clyattville Elementary School on Tuesday, August 22, with students, teachers, school administrators, and county officials in attendance.

While at an end-of-school-year event in May, firefighters with Lowndes County Fire Rescue noticed that the well-loved toy fire truck on the playground appeared to be weathered. It desperately needed a new paint job and aesthetics. The team recognized the significance of the truck and decided fixing it up was a priority.

Over the summer, each shift took the opportunity to work on the fire truck. With the help of Pinstripes and Polkadots, they were able to re-cover the jungle-gym-inspired structure in a shiny, bright red vinyl. Next came new wheels, crisp, white letters on both sides, seating, steering wheels, and even an official Lowndes County Fire Rescue seal on the front.

“We’re immensely grateful to our local firefighters for voluntarily repairing the playground fire engine and for their continuous support,” says CES Principal Maggie Moody. “Their act of kindness was a great tribute to an awesome year!”

Fire Chief Billy Young stated the intentionality of the top label, which reads “Engine 20.” The title is shared with the engine that primarily services the Clyattville area.

County Manager Paige Dukes pointed out how the Lowndes County Fire Rescue team truly is a family. They showed this by embracing the needs of their community and taking matters into their own hands. “See something, do something,” She says.

Lowndes County Schools’ Interim Superintendent Sandra Wilcher followed Dukes by showing appreciation for their partnership with local schools.

“We affectionately refer to our system as our ‘One Lowndes Family,’ but together, we are truly ‘One Community,” Wilcher says. “We have a common goal, which is to make our community a better place, and we couldn’t do that without each other.”

“Our students are loving the refreshed playground, thanks to Lowndes County Fire Rescue’s generosity and dedication to our community’s well-being,” Moody expressed in conclusion of the ceremony as students began to enjoy their very own Engine 20.