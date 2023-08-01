//GMC announces Public Safety Leadership Program

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Georgia Military College launches the Public Safety Leadership Program in preparation of public safety leadership roles.

Georgia Military College (GMC) is proud to announce the launch of its Public Safety Leadership Program, designed to prepare individuals for leadership roles in the field of public safety within Georgia. This program marks a significant milestone in GMC’s commitment to providing cutting-edge education and training to aspiring professionals in the public safety sector including law enforcement, emergency management, fire services, corrections, and security administration. Graduates of this program will be the best Public Safety Officer the State of Georgia has ever seen; educated with a college degree in Criminal Justice or Homeland Security, developed in leadership, character, and values of a GMC Cadet, and trained to the highest possible standard of a Public Safety Officer.

Under GMC’s Georgia Public Safety Leadership Institute (GPSLI) umbrella, this Public Safety Leadership Program resides in the Junior College Corps of Cadets and offers a comprehensive curriculum that combines theoretical foundations with hands-on training, ensuring graduates are well-prepared to face the challenges of a rapidly evolving industry. Key to this program is the development of the leadership, character and values of these Public Safety Cadets as they are immersed in a two-year educational experience. The program curriculum covers a wide range of topics, including emergency management, crisis communication, defensive tactics, ethical leadership, officer resiliency, and much more.

“At Georgia Military College, we recognize the critical importance of developing strong leaders in the public safety sector,” said President of Georgia Military College, Lieutenant General William B. Caldwell IV, USA Ret. “The Public Safety Leadership Program reflects our commitment to providing a robust educational experience that empowers our graduates to have a positive impact in their communities and prepares them for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

One of the key highlights of the Public Safety Leader Institute is its emphasis on experiential learning with advanced law enforcement tactics and training. Cadets will have the opportunity to engage in hands-on training exercises, simulations, and real-world case studies. These practical experiences will enable them to develop critical thinking, decision-making, and problem-solving skills in a controlled and supportive environment with industry professionals.

“Georgia Military College is committed to fostering future leaders who will play a vital role in ensuring the safety and well-being of our communities,” said Gene McKinney, Director, GMC Public Safety Leadership Institute. “Our Leadership Institute embodies our dedication to producing well-rounded public safety professionals who possess the knowledge, skills, and character to excel in leadership positions.”

Upon successful completion of the program, graduates will be mandated as a peace officer in the State of Georgia and will receive an associate degree of their choice in either Homeland Security or Criminal Justice. Graduates will possess the skills necessary to navigate complex challenges, make informed decisions under stress, and effectively manage teams to ensure the safety and well-being of communities.

Applications for the Public Safety Leadership Program are now open for enrollment. Prospective students are encouraged to visit the official program website at https://www.gmc.edu/corps/public-safety-leadership-program/ for more information, including admission requirements, curriculum details, and the application process. For questions, please contact GMC GPSLI Director, Gene McKinney at (478) 387-4790 or gmckinney@gmc.edu.