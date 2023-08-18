//Convicted felons arrested by VPD for firearms possession

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The VPD arrested two convicted felons from Valdosta for possession of firearms after an investigation into reported gunshots.

Release:

Arrested 1: Jamal Lee Anderson, African American male, 19 years of age, Valdosta resident

Arrested 2: Quinter Syracalvin Neloms, African American male, 20 years of age, Valdosta resident

On August 16, 2023, at approximately 2:55 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 1600 block of Lexington Circle after several citizens called E911 to report hearing gunshots in the area. Witnesses described a vehicle seen leaving the area immediately after the gunshots. Responding officers observed the described vehicle traveling south on Barack Obama Boulevard. As officers conducted a traffic stop, the passenger immediately ran from the vehicle.

Officers observed him carrying something as he ran. The driver, later identified as Quinter Syracalvin Neloms, 20 years of age, was detained. A K-9 Unit from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office responded and tracked the passenger, later identified as Jamal Lee Anderson, 19 years of age, hiding in a backyard of a residence. Anderson was taken into custody without incident. During the K-9 track, two firearms were located in the path that Anderson ran through. Officers also located another firearm inside the vehicle.

Several other officers responded to the area where the gunshots had reportedly occurred and found shell casings, but no victim was located at the scene. While officers were processing both scenes for evidence, a call came in to the E911 Center that an 18-year-old male was at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower extremity. Officers responded to the hospital and the victim refused to cooperate with them. A witness told officers that the victim was shot near Lexington Circle.

Neloms and Anderson were both transported to Lowndes County Jail. Neloms has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (felony). Anderson has been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (felony) and misdemeanor obstruction of an officers.

“This was a great job of teamwork and communication from everyone involved. From the citizens who called 911, to our responding officers, and then the assistance from Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office. Even though we received no assistance from the victim, the great teamwork still resulted in two dangerous subjects being arrested and three firearms being seized.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan