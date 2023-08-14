//Colquitt County High School reports 80% increase in AP Scholars

Share with friends

MOULTRIE – Colquitt County High School reports an increase of 80% in Advanced Placement Scholars with 27 students named 2023 AP Scholars.

Twenty-seven Colquitt County High School (CCHS) students and recent graduates were named 2023 Advanced Placement (AP) Scholars by the College Board. This is an 80% increase over 2022. The number of students taking AP exams did decrease slightly during and just after the height of the COVID pandemic but has steadily increased in the years since. The year’s scholars make up the third largest group of scholars in the school’s history.

The College Board’s AP program provides willing and academically prepared students the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while still in high school and earn college credit, advanced placement, or both for successful performance on the AP exams. Every Fall, the College Board Advanced Placement program recognizes those students who have demonstrated outstanding college-level achievement through their performance on AP exams.

Nineteen students were recognized as 2023 AP Scholars, which is awarded to students who receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP Exams:

● Cooper; Sara E. 11th Grade

● Alvarez; Yadhira 12th Grade

● Brooks; Ava A. 12th Grade

● Costin; Elizabeth G. 12th Grade

● Daniels; Marlie L. 12th Grade

● Fagan; James P. 12th Grade

● Parker; Cayden 12th Grade

● Rodriguez; Eugenia G. 12th Grade

● Barnett; Eva B. Graduate

● Chen; Wenkai Graduate

● Dos Santos; David A. Graduate

● Folsom; Kali S. Graduate

● Garcia; Eric A. Graduate

● Hernandez; Ivan X. Graduate

● Kinsey; Annabelle P. Graduate

● Labrada Marin; Rut M. Graduate

● Mitchell; Macarria S. Graduate

● Stegall; Christopher J. Graduate

● Stephens; Ethan R. Graduate

Two students were recognized as 2023 AP Scholar with Honor, awarded to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams.

● Kinsey; Alexa W. 12th Grade

● Lorenzo; Alexandra Graduate

Six students were recognized as 2023 AP Scholars with Distinction, awarded to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.

● McCloud; Quince J. 12th Grade

● Smith; Karson L. 12th Grade

● Bryan; Laura H. Graduate

● Campbell; Alaina A. Graduate

● Hagin; Jonah B. Graduate

● Hopper; Kale I. Graduate

“Our goal is for all students to be prepared for employment, enrollment, or enlistment upon graduation,” shared CCHS Principal Dan Chappuis. “Offering a mix of rigorous AP courses, dual enrollment, and career pathway options provides every student an opportunity to challenge themselves and prepare for one of those three paths. I am proud of these students’ commitment to their education and preparation for what comes after graduation.” On campus, students at C.A. Gray and CCHS can take AP courses in ELA, science, math, social studies, and fine arts. Additional AP courses like Macro and Microeconomics may be taken online. Students interested in taking AP courses should speak with their academic counselor.