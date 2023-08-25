//Colquitt Co. students receive College Board academic honors

MOULTRIE – The College Board releases the list of Colquitt Co. students that received national recognition honors.
Release:
The College Board announced their list of national recognition honors for students who have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and outstanding performance on the PSAT/NMSQT®, PSAT®10, and/or AP® Exams. Awardees include:
Seniors
Ava Brooks: National Rural and Small Town Award
Elizabeth Costin: National Rural and Small Town Award
Eugenia Rodriguez: National Hispanic Recognition Award and National Rural Small Town Award
Maris Hopper: National Rural and Small Town Award
Quince McCloud: National African American Recognition Award and National Rural and Small Town Award
Juniors
Anna Hiers: National Rural and Small Town Award
Blaine Autrey: National Rural and Small Town Award
Carter Newman: National Rural and Small Town Award
Lana Lopez: National Hispanic Recognition Award and National Rural Small Town Award
Lauren Wogan: National Rural and Small Town Award
Lucas Babb: National Rural and Small Town Award
Safari Murray: National African American Recognition Award
Tuck Gregory: National Rural and Small Town Award