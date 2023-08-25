//Colquitt Co. students receive College Board academic honors

Share with friends

MOULTRIE – The College Board releases the list of Colquitt Co. students that received national recognition honors.

Release:

The College Board announced their list of national recognition honors for students who have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and outstanding performance on the PSAT/NMSQT®, PSAT®10, and/or AP® Exams. Awardees include:

Seniors

Ava Brooks: National Rural and Small Town Award

Elizabeth Costin: National Rural and Small Town Award

Eugenia Rodriguez: National Hispanic Recognition Award and National Rural Small Town Award

Maris Hopper: National Rural and Small Town Award

Quince McCloud: National African American Recognition Award and National Rural and Small Town Award

Juniors

Anna Hiers: National Rural and Small Town Award

Blaine Autrey: National Rural and Small Town Award

Carter Newman: National Rural and Small Town Award

Lana Lopez: National Hispanic Recognition Award and National Rural Small Town Award

Lauren Wogan: National Rural and Small Town Award

Lucas Babb: National Rural and Small Town Award

Safari Murray: National African American Recognition Award

Tuck Gregory: National Rural and Small Town Award