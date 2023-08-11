//City of Valdosta receives APWA Project of the Year Award

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta received the Public Works Project of the Year award for the Unity Park Amphitheater at the APWA Awards Ceremony.

Release:

The City of Valdosta has fully embraced technology, innovation and uses the South Georgia sun to make smart energy decisions. At the August 9, Georgia Chapter American Public Works Association Awards Ceremony, Valdosta received the Public Works Project of the Year award for the Unity Park Amphitheater.

The APWA Public Works Project of the Year Award was established to promote excellence in the management, administration, and implementation of public works projects by recognizing the alliance between the managing agency, the consultant/ architect/engineer, and the contractor working together to complete public works projects.

“We are deeply honored and proud to receive the Project of the Year award from the American Public Works Association. This recognition is a testament to the collaboration effort with Artesian Contracting and the hard work and dedication of our Engineering and Public Works Departments in delivering a high-quality infrastructure project that improves the lives of our community,” said City Manager Richard Hardy.

The APWA Georgia Awards committee requests nominations from all Georgia municipalities involved with the American Public Works Association in multiple project and individual awards categories. A five-member panel reviews the nominations, and the selected winners of state awards are returned to me for notification.

Valdosta’s Unity Park Amphitheater was selected as one of the Quality of Life award winners in the Structures category. The winning projects are then submitted to the National American Public Works Association for consideration for National awards.

All Georgia APWA award winners were recognized and presented a plaque at the awards banquet at the Annual Georgia APWA Conference in Jekyll Island in August.