//Blue Holler to perform at the Turner Center Music in the Art Park

VALDOSTA – The Turner Center welcomes Bluegrass band Blue Holler for a live performance at the Music in the Art Park concert.

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host Blue Holler for a live Music in the Art Park concert on Fri., August 11 from 7-9 p.m. in the Art Park, 605 N. Patterson St. The live concert, sponsored by Carla Penny, is free to the public.

Community members are invited to bring their blankets and lawn chairs to this family-friendly and pet-friendly event to relax in the park and enjoy the music. Baker’s BBQ will be the vendor on site.

Blue Holler is South Georgia and North Florida’s premier acoustic Bluegrass band featuring award-winning talent of Seabie Ewer, Brandon Gandy, Skylar Gandy, Brandon Taylor and Marshall Roberts. Established in 2004, Blue Holler has performed a mixture of traditional, contemporary, jazz- influenced and gospel bluegrass music, impressing audiences at every venue they have performed regionally in Georgia, Florida, Alabama and Tennessee. Blue Holler’s award-winning instrumental perfection combined with impressive family style harmonies are unforgettable. Blue Holler was inducted into the Georgia Country Music Hall of Fame on October 29, 2022.

The Music in the Art Park concerts take place on the second Friday of each month, March through November, feature local musicians, and are always free to the public.

Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center to make arrangements. For more information, call 229.247.2787 or visit turnercenter.org.