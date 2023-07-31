//VSU to welcome students during Fall 2023 Move-in Days

Share with friends

Photo: Valdosta State University students at the previous Fall 2022 Move-In Days.

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University will welcome to campus about 2,100 students during the Fall 2023 Move-in Days.

Valdosta State University is excited to welcome roughly 2,100 students to their on-campus home away from home during Fall 2023 Move-in Days.

First-year students arrive on campus Tuesday, Aug. 8, and Wednesday, Aug. 9, followed by returning students Thursday, Aug. 10, and Friday, Aug. 11.

Hundreds of volunteers, better known as the Blazer Nation Move-In Crew, have signed up to help students move their belongings into their residence hall rooms, a reflection of VSU’s commitment to ensuring a high level of customer service throughout the entire week-long move-in process.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution and watch for pedestrians when traveling around the university during Move-In Days. Traffic will be heavier than normal around Main Campus as the Blazer Nation Move-In Crew helps students unload their vehicles and settle into their assigned space inside VSU’s Patterson Hall, Lowndes Hall, Read Hall, Centennial Hall, Hopper Hall, and Georgia Hall.

Fall semester classes start Monday, Aug. 14.

On the Web:

https://www.valdosta.edu/housing/