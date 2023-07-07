Share with friends

Valdosta State University is proud to announce the members of its graduating class of Spring 2023.

VSU’s Spring 2023 Graduation List features students from 32 states — the top 10 being Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Connecticut, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, California, and Ohio. The other states represented are Pennsylvania, Illinois, Nevada, Arkansas, Kansas, Mississippi, Minnesota, Kentucky, Virginia, Arizona, New Jersey, Wyoming, Indiana, Michigan, Washington, New York, Iowa, Rhode Island, Missouri, Utah, Montana, and Wisconsin.

VSU’s Spring 2023 Graduation List also features students from 11 countries — Italy, Colombia, Netherlands, Switzerland, France, Czech Republic, Vietnam, Republic of Korea, Mexico, India, and Sweden.

View the full list, excluding students who opted out of public recognition, at https://valdosta.meritpages.com/.