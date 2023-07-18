//Viking football season ticket renewal ends soon

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes Viking football season ticket renewal packages are currently on sale with the deadline approaching.

Viking football season ticket renewal packages remain on sale with a July 21 deadline for fans to renew their season tickets for the 2023 season. Friday, July 21 is the final day for fans to reclaim their current seats for the upcoming year.

Season ticket packages are $65 for the seven home contests in 2023. There are one (1) pre-season and six (6) regular season tickets included in each package. Ticket office hours for the week of July 17 are:

Monday – Thursday 9:00 am – 4:30 pm and Friday 9:00 am – 4:00 pm

On Monday July 24 season ticket holders and Viking Touchdown Club members may upgrade, swap, and/or purchase additional seats.

After a pre-season contest with Tifton on August 11, our Vikings will open the regular season in the two-game Georgia – Carolina Challenge on August 19 in Moultrie, Georgia. Lowndes will kick off first when the Vikings host the Christ School from Asheville, North Carolina.

Tickets for these games are on sale at the ticket office along with the season ticket packages. Tickets for both games are $15 each. Lowndes is the home team in the first game and the Viking seating area is the visitor side of Mack Tharpe Stadium. Lowndes fans have the first opportunity to purchase the seats on this side of the stadium. Any seats not sold by the day of the game will go on sale to all fans at the stadium.

Colquitt County will host Dutch Fork High School from South Carolina in the second game.