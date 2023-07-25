//VFD investigates Ora Lee West Apartments fire

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department is investigating a structure fire at the Ora Lee West Apartments that occurred on Sunday night.

Release:

On Sunday July 23, 2023 at approximately 9:55 PM, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at Ora Lee West Apartments. The first fire unit arrived within three minutes to find heavy smoke conditions coming from the front of the residence. A total of 17 fire personnel responded and quickly brought the fire under control. All occupants were to safely evacuate the building. The American Red Cross was called to assist eight displaced occupants. No injuries were reported.

Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center assisted with on scene operations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

Please contact Chief Brian Boutwell at 229-375-3404 for any additional information.