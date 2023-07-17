//VFD investigates fire at Walmart

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department is investigating a plastic pallet fire at Walmart on Inner Perimeter.

Release:

On Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 11:43 A.M., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a fire at Walmart on Inner Perimeter. The first fire unit arrived within 4 minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a stack of plastic pallets adjacent to the Auto Center. There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is believed to be intentional, VFD and VPD have developed a person of interest.

