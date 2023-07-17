//VFD investigates carport fire

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department is investigating a fire on Partridge Place that started in the ceiling of a carport.

Release:

On Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 01:44 A.M., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 1314 Partridge Place. The first fire unit arrived within 5 minutes to find visible smoke coming from the residence. Crews were quickly able to bring the fire under control.

No injuries were reported. One canine was rescued from the structure at the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.