//Valdosta volunteers participate in community cleanup

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City employees and volunteers recently participated in the Greer Park Community cleanup.

On Saturday, July 15, volunteers participated in a community cleanup in and around the Greer Park Community. City Manager Richard Hardy, Public Works employees, and community volunteers partnered with District 3 Councilman Thomas B. McIntyre, Sr. to clean Greer Park and the surrounding area.

“It is important to keep our communities clean because it represents residents and the City of Valdosta team. Community cleanups help control our litter issue and bring residents closer together,” said Community Sustainability Coordinator Chandra McAllister.

City Public Works crews hauled over eleven bags of litter and debris from the cleanup site.

Over the past few months, the City of Valdosta has been thankful for the support of various community and civic organizations for their commitment to host cleanup days. Organizations, churches, youth groups, and individuals are welcome to assist in beautifying their community by adopting a street or hosting cleanup days like the one at Greer Park.

For more information on the City of Valdosta’s Adopt-a-Road program or to host a community cleanup, contact Community Sustainability Coordinator Chandra McAllister at 229-531-3999 or cmcallister@valdostacity.com.