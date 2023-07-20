//Valdosta sewer main pipe separation causes spillage

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A sewer main pipe separation causing a spillage was repaired after being discovered by the City of Valdosta.

On Monday, July 17, 2023, the City of Valdosta Utilities Department discovered a sewer main pipe separation after a routine investigation near the 1700 Block of River St along the City’s Utility easement. The sewer main had previously been exposed due to erosion of the creek bank where the existing main is located and was secured in place with shoring and sandbags by Utilities staff while emergency repair plans were being prepared and submitted for US Army Corps of Engineers approval. Temporary repairs of the sewer pipe separation were completed by noon the same day and a local contractor installed a temporary bypass system until permanent repairs can be completed. An estimated 6,000 gallons of spillage were determined.

All appropriate regulatory and public health agencies have been notified, and warning signs are posted.

Sewer system rehabilitation and preventing spills has been, and will continue to be, the city’s top priority through the ongoing Collection System Maintenance Program, which includes Manhole Rehab, the Smoke Testing Program, Sewer Main Lining, and Sewer Main Replacement. In addition, the Utilities Department has an ongoing River Sampling Program that tests waters at different locations down the Withlacoochee River and has continued to install generators at the lift stations to ensure uninterrupted operation during power failures.

In addition to the programs listed above, in 2020, the Utilities Department initiated two additional programs, The “Creek Crossing” program, and the “Cap the Cleanout” program, to help locate Infiltration and Inflow in the Collection System as well. These programs are designed to specifically check each manhole and/or sewer line on or near water to verify proper operation and to ensure each house has their cleanout cap installed and the cleanout is in working order.

The city will continue its ongoing efforts to improve the infrastructure of the sewer system to eliminate these issues in the future. For more information, contact Utilities Director Brad Eyre, at 229-259-3592 or beyre@valdostacity.com.