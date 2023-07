Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is warning motorists of the lane closure on Young Lane for sewer manhole construction work.



Spinks Construction will close Young Lane on Monday, July 3rd, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. for sewer manhole construction work.

The closure will be from South Patterson St to Wisenbaker Lane. The road will be reopened at the end of the day. Please use extreme caution while in this area and obey all construction signs.