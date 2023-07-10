//Valdosta Manager, Assistant Manager host “Coffee Conversations”

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – City of Valdosta Manager and Assistant Manager will host “Coffee Conversations” for the community to meet new leaders.

The City Manager of Valdosta, Richard Hardy, and Assistant City Manager, Catherine Ammons, will host “Coffee Conversations” on July 27, 2023, at GUD Coffee from 7:30 am to 9:00 am.

Coffee Conversations is an opportunity for the community to meet the new leadership, discuss, and enjoy coffee in a relaxing atmosphere. Citizens will learn about what is happing in the city and are welcome to ask questions. No RSVP is needed, and this is an informal come-and-go event.

Citizens can meet the new leadership and have coffee and discussions in a relaxed atmosphere. GUD Coffee is in Downtown Valdosta on 133 North Patterson Street.

For more information or questions about Coffee Conversations with the City Managers, contact 229-259-3500.