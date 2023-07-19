//Valdosta man arrested for shooting on Baymeadows Drive

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta man has been arrested for aggravated assault by the Valdosta Police Department after shooting a 32-year-old male.

Release:

On July 14, 2023, at approximately 8:00 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area of the 1500 block of Baymeadows Drive, after E911 received several phone calls about a shooting in the area. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 32-year-old male with a gunshot wound to a lower extremity. Officers provided first aid to the victim, until Emergency Medical Service and Valdosta Fire Department arrived on the scene to treat the victim. The victim and witnesses gave a detailed description of the offender, later identified as Curtis Terrell Young, 28 years of age, along with providing a description of the house that Young went in to. Officers went to the residence and found Young, who was taken into custody without incident.

Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded to the scene to conduct the investigation. A search warrant was conducted on the residence where Young was located, and evidence was located that connected him to the shooting.

Young was transported to Lowndes County Jail, and he has been charged with:

Aggravated assault-felony; and

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony-felony.

The victim was treated and released from South Georgia Medical Center.

“We are thankful that the victim and witnesses cooperated in this case. Their cooperation allowed our officers to do their job and arrest the offender. Now this offender can be held accountable for his actions.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan