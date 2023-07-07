//Valdosta man arrested for parole violation, possession of firearms

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – After a brief struggle, Valdosta officers arrest a 27-year-old man for parole violation and possession of a firearm.

Release:

Arrested: Demarcquives Rayquan Lamont Fuller, African American male, 27 years of age, Valdosta resident

On July 3, 2023, at approximately 4:55 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to Scott Park after receiving information that Demarcquives Rayquan Lamont Fuller, 27 years of age, had an active arrest warrant for parole violation. Officers were provided a description of what Fuller was wearing. When officers arrived at the park, they observed Fuller, who began to walk away from officers as they tried to speak with him. Fuller began yelling and cursing at officers while balling up his fists, tensing his body, and making comments towards officers indicating that he wanted to fight them. Officers attempted on several occasions to calm Fuller down, which only agitated him more. One officer was able to grab Fuller, causing both Fuller and the officer to fall to the ground. Fuller continued to physically resist officers who were attempting to handcuff him and kept reaching under his body. After a brief struggle, officers were able to detain Fuller.

While searching Fuller, officers found a handgun in the front pocket of his shorts, along with items commonly associated with narcotics use.

Fuller has been transported to Lowndes County Jail, where he is being held on the original parole violation arrest warrant and the following charges:

Obstruction of law enforcement officers with violence or threat of violence- felony;

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon-felony; and

Possession of drug related objects- misdemeanor.

“Our officers did a great job attempting to de-escalate the situation, but unfortunately de-escalation would not work on this offender. As a team, our officers worked quickly to detain him and prevented him from reaching into his pocket.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan