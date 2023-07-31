//Valdosta June unemployment rate increases slightly

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Department of Labor is reporting that Valdosta’s unemployment rate for June experiences a slight increase.

Release:

Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said Thursday that Valdosta recorded an unemployment rate of 4.0 percent in June, up two-tenths of a percentage point over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.7 percent.

“The bedrock of a thriving economy lies in maintaining low unemployment, but equally essential is striking the right balance between job growth and a capable workforce that can meet the evolving needs of Georgia’s industries,” said Commissioner Bruce Thompson. “This well-balanced approach ensures businesses of all sizes have the talent they need to grow and succeed.”

The labor force decreased in Valdosta by 729 and ended the month with 62,337. That number went down by 690 when compared to June of 2022.

Valdosta finished the month with 59,872 employed residents. That number decreased by 811 over-the-month and fell by 837 when compared to the same time a year ago.

Valdosta ended June with 56,200 jobs. From May to June, jobs decreased by 700, and compared to June 2022, they increased by 200.

In June, initial unemployment claims decreased by 37 (-13%) in Valdosta. When you compare June 2023 claims to June 2022, claims were down by 92 (-28%).

