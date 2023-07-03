//Valdosta City Sanitation releases Independence holiday schedule

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces the Sanitation garbage collection schedule for the Independence Day holiday.

Release:

The City of Valdosta will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in observance of Independence Day.

The Sanitation Division will collect only garbage (green roll-out can) on July 4. Bulk items or yard trash will not be collected that day. Citizens who normally have their sanitation collected on Tuesday should place all their yard waste and junk items at the curbside by 5 a.m. the following business day, Wednesday, July 5, for collection.

The Public Works Department appreciates citizens’ cooperation and patience as sanitation workers do their best to pick up both routes -over 7,000 customers on Tuesday.

Citizens may call the Public Works Department at 229.259.3590 for more information.